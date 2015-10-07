GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
HAMBURG Oct 7 A German court said on Wednesday it had appointed Volkswagen finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch to the carmaker's supervisory board at management's request.
The appointment is limited until the group's next shareholders' meeting, the Braunschweig court said.
More than two weeks after the carmaker admitted to cheating U.S. emissions tests, Poetsch is expected to be named chairman of the 20-person supervisory board at a specially convened meeting at the German company's headquarters in Wolfsburg on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
* OPEC sees much higher oil supply from rivals in 2017 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds background)