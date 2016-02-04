(Updates with VW confirmation)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Feb 4 Volkswagen AG has
replaced the head of its U.S. legal department with an outside
lawyer as it seeks approval to fix nearly 600,000 vehicles that
had software allowing them to cheat on emission levels, the
company said Thursday.
David Detweiler, an attorney with law firm Clifford Chance,
has been named executive vice president and general counsel at
Volkswagen of America Group. Effective Feb. 1, Detweiler, who
has worked as an adviser to VW on such matters as the issuance
of corporate bonds last year, replaced David Geanacopoulos, who
has held that role as well as head of public affairs.
Geanacopoulos will remain at VW, focusing on government
relations with a new title as senior executive vice president
for public affairs and public policy.
VW also announced it is opening an office soon in downtown
Washington, as it has in other world capitals.
"The diesel emissions crisis has, understandably, broken the
trust of regulators, elected officials, and the public," said
Thomas Steg, head of group government Relations at Volkswagen
AG. "Now, more than ever, the company must communicate with
transparency and responsiveness to its stakeholders."
VW has been working to bolster its relationships with
lawmakers and others in Washington in the face of the diesel
emissions scandal that brought harsh criticism from Congress at
a hearing in October.
Earlier this week, VW submitted a fix plan to the California
Air Resources Board covering 80,000 Audi, Porsche and VW SUVs
and larger cars.
VW has not won approval to fix any of the vehicles since it
acknowledged in September using software that allowed vehicles
to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
Last month, Audi of America said it was naming Brad Stertz
as the new director of Audi government affairs, and named Tom
Baloga as senior director of Audi government affairs and head of
a new Sacramento office.
Last month Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Matthias
Mueller met with a number of lawmakers in Washington, including
Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, and Senators
Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, two Democrats critical of
the German automaker.
Mueller also met with Environmental Protection Agency chief
Gina McCarthy and U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.
Pritzker asked Mueller about VW's commitment to expanding its
Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant, and he said VW was moving ahead
with an expansion, sources said.
Last month, VW named Hinrich J. Woebcken as head of the
North American region, effective April 1.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Trott)