VIENNA/FRANKFURT, March 3 Audi Chief Executive
Rupert Stadler has stepped down from leadership roles at the
Piech family foundation, Austrian company filings showed.
Stadler was a close confidant of former Volkswagen
Chairman Ferdinand Piech, having worked as Piech's
chief of staff before rising to the post of Audi CEO.
Company filings showed that Stadler no longer works for the
Ferdinand Karl Beta Privatstiftung, and has also stepped down
from the Ferdinand Karl Alpha Privatstiftung.
Stadler's exit from the foundation was requested on Feb. 3,
2017, the filings showed.
