(Corrects in para 7 date when VW diesel scandal broke to Sept.
18, 2015, (not Sept. 15)
BERLIN, June 3 Embattled Audi Chief Executive
Rupert Stadler only got a five-year contract extension last
month because of an agreement among supervisory board members
that he would not serve out his full term, two sources close to
the company's supervisory board told Reuters.
How long Stadler will remain in his current position remains
unclear, the sources said. Stadler's contract was extended on
May 17 this year until end-2022.
Since his contract was extended, Stadler has come under
further pressure after it emerged that Munich prosecutors had
widened an investigation into the premium carmaker and after
Germany's transport ministry accused Audi of cheating on
emissions tests.
Munich prosecutors have been investigating Audi on suspicion
of fraud and criminal advertising in the United States, where
parent Volkswagen's emissions scandal broke in
September 2015.
They have expanded the inquiry to include vehicle sales in
the brand's home region, a spokesman for prosecutors said
earlier this week.
Audi is a division of Volkswagen Group.
Volkswagen's former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn came
under similar pressure after the diesel emissions cheating
scandal broke on September 18, 2015. Despite receiving a
contract extension on September 2, 2015, he was out by September
23, 2015.
VW has said its executive board did not learn of the
software violations until late August 2015 and formally reported
the cheating to U.S. authorities in early September that year.
Winterkorn has refused to say when he first learned about
systematic exhaust emissions cheating but said it was no earlier
than VW has officially admitted.
He has denied personal involvement in the scandal.
Audi and Volkswagen were not immediately available for
comment. Stadler's office had no immediate comment late on
Saturday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)