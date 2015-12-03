BERLIN Dec 3 Volkswagen's suspended top engineer has left the German group after 30 years, luxury-car division Audi said on Thursday, as VW pushes ahead with the search for culprits in its diesel emissions scandal.

More than two months after he was suspended by VW's supervisory board, Ulrich Hackenberg, head of research and development at Audi has left the company and will be replaced by Stefan Knirsch, head of engine development, Audi said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)