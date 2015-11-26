BERLIN Nov 26 Audi's top labour representative
said the causes of emissions issues at Volkswagen's
flagship luxury brand must be cleared up with no regard to who
may be involved.
Chief Executive "Rupert Stadler must push on with it
(investigation), completely and without regard to individuals,"
Peter Mosch, head of Audi's works council and a member of the
Audi supervisory board's influential steering committee, said in
an emailed statement on Thursday.
Audi has suspended two engineers after its larger diesel
engines were found evading emissions limits in the United
States, CEO Stadler told the Donaukurier regional newspaper in
an interview published earlier on Thursday.
"We are surprised and shocked by the emissions news from the
U.S.," Audi deputy chairman Berthold Huber said in the joint
statement with Mosch. Huber is acting as interim chair after
former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn quit the position earlier this
month.
