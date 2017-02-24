FRANKFURT Feb 24 The supervisory board of Audi backed its Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, saying allegations brought against him by a former Audi employee suing for wrongful termination were not accurate.

"The supervisory board has in the past few days had law firm Gleiss Lutz examine the allegations brought against Rupert Stadler by the terminated Audi employee and has had the results reported to it," Audi said in a statement on Friday.

"This examination comes to the conclusion that the allegations against Mr. Stadler are not accurate," it said.

Two sources had told Reuters on Thursday that Stadler was expected to win the backing of top officials at Audi and parent company Volkswagen this week, despite criticism of his handling of the group's emissions scandal and the suit brought by the former Audi employee. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)