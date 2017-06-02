MUNICH, June 2 Munich prosecutors have expanded
an investigation at Audi to include the luxury
carmaker's sales in Germany and Europe, a spokesman for the
prosecutor's office said.
The Munich prosecutor's move comes a day after the German
government accused the Volkswagen division of
cheating diesel emissions tests with top-end models.
Prosecutors said the suspicion in the Audi investigation
still centred on fraud, adding it has not yet received updated
information from Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority on the
situation in Germany.
