38 minutes ago
Volkswagen's Audi faces major reshuffle of top management board: magazine
July 28, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 38 minutes ago

Volkswagen's Audi faces major reshuffle of top management board: magazine

2 Min Read

An Audi Q2 car is shown under a giant logo at a dealership in Barcelona, Spain June 2, 2017.Albert Gea/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's luxury brand Audi will make a major reshuffle of its management board with four of seven top executives facing dismissal, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Friday, citing sources within the company.

Finance chief Axel Strotbek, production chief Hubert Waltl, human resources chief Thomas Sigi and sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter were informed by VW group chief executive Matthias Mueller on July 26 of their imminent dismissal, the magazine said.

Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has been under fire for months from labour representatives and managers for how he has handled the fallout from the diesel emissions scandal, while Waltl has lately been sharply criticized for lacking a plan to secure jobs and orders at Audi's two German plants, sources have said.

Audi declined comment and the spokesman for the works council, whose members occupy half the seats on the supervisory board which decides on executive dismissals, didn't return calls seeking comment.

There is no formal confirmation yet on the reshuffle and successors to the four top managers have not been named yet, Manager Magazin said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Keith Weir

