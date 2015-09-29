BERLIN, Sept 30 German prosecutors have launched
a preliminary investigation into Volkswagen
subsidiary Audi related to the scandal over rigged emissions, a
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Wolfram Herrle, chief prosecutor in Audi's hometown of
Ingolstadt in southern Germany, was quoted as telling the Funke
Media group that a preliminary investigation had been launched
to see whether to initiate formal proceedings against the
company.
"We are currently reviewing all the facts in order to decide
whether an investigation should be initiated," he said.
Neither the Ingolstadt prosecutors nor Audi were immediately
available to comment on the newspaper report.
Volkswagen has admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in
the United States but Germany's transport minister says it also
manipulated tests in Europe, where it has much bigger sales, and
it faces the worst business crisis in its 78-year history.
On Monday, the German prosecutor's office said it was
investigating former VW boss Martin Winterkorn over "allegations
of fraud in the sale of cars with manipulated emissions data"
based on charges filed by about 10 unidentified individuals.
Winterkorn, replaced as chief executive on Friday by company
veteran Matthias Mueller, said when he quit last week that he
was not aware of any wrongdoing on his part and wanted to give
the company a new start.
Among those suspended in the scandal were Ulrich Hackenberg,
the head of research and development at premium brand Audi, who
oversees technical development across the group.
Audi has said 2.1 million of its cars were affected by the
scandal, including the A1, A3, A4, A5, A6, TT, Q3 and Q5 models.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christian Plumb)