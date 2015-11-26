BERLIN Nov 26 Volkswagen's luxury
flagship Audi has suspended two engineers after its larger
diesel engines were found evading emissions limits in the United
States, Audi CEO Rupert Stadler said in a newspaper interview
published on Thursday.
Volkswagen (VW) and Audi notified U.S. authorities last
Thursday that about 85,000 vehicles with 3.0 litre V6 diesel
engines were fitted with emissions-control equipment that was
not disclosed to U.S. regulators.
The news widened a scandal at parent VW which has led to the
ouster of its long-time chief executive and wiped more than 20
billion euros ($21 billion) off the group's market value.
Audi is now investigating whether employees in technical
development and other departments deliberately manipulated
emission-control devices and has suspended two engineers,
Stadler said in an interview with the Donaukurier regional
newspaper, without giving any further details.
The V6 diesel engine was designed and assembled by Audi at
its factory in Neckarsulm, Germany and widely used in premium
models sold by the group's VW, Audi and Porsche brands in model
years 2009 through 2016, Audi said on Monday.
The Audi suspensions take the number of officials confirmed
to have been put on leave across the group as a result of its
internal investigations to eight, including at least six senior
individuals.
($1 = 0.9428 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)