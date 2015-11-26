* Audi investigating possible engine software manipulations
* Audi emissions cheating may raise pressure on CEO Stadler
* CEO mustn't spare individuals in probe - labour chief
* CEO to brief board Dec. 3 on U.S. talks, refits - sources
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Nov 26 Volkswagen's luxury
flagship Audi has suspended two engineers after its larger
diesel engines were found evading emissions limits in the United
States, Audi CEO Rupert Stadler said in a newspaper interview
published on Thursday.
Volkswagen (VW) and Audi notified U.S. authorities last
Thursday that about 85,000 vehicles with 3.0 litre V6 diesel
engines were fitted with emissions-control equipment that was
not disclosed to U.S. regulators.
The news widened a scandal at parent VW which has led to the
ouster of its long-time chief executive and wiped more than 20
billion euros ($21 billion) off the group's market value.
Audi is now investigating whether employees in technical
development and other departments deliberately manipulated
emission-control devices and has suspended two engineers,
Stadler said in an interview with the Donaukurier regional
newspaper, without giving any further details.
"We are surprised and shocked by the emissions news from the
U.S.," Audi's acting chairman, Berthold Huber, said in a joint
statement with works council boss Peter Mosch.
"Now the causes for such grave mistakes must be found and
eliminated," said Huber, a former head of Germany's IG Metall
labour union. "This has utmost priority."
The V6 diesel engine was designed and assembled by Audi at
its factory in Neckarsulm, Germany and widely used in premium
models sold by the group's VW, Audi and Porsche brands in model
years 2009 through 2016, Audi said on Monday.
The Audi suspensions take the number of officials confirmed
to have been put on leave across the VW group as a result of its
internal investigations to eight, including at least six senior
individuals.
Ingolstadt-based Audi has said it failed to notify
authorities in the United States of three so-called auxiliary
emissions control devices (AECD) in luxury models, one of which
is classified there as a banned "defeat device."
The admission from Audi, which contributes about 40 percent
to VW group profit, is raising pressure on Stadler, a 25-year VW
group veteran who has led Audi for nine years.
Asked by Donaukurier about potential personal consequences,
the 52-year-old Stadler said: "What's at stake now is (to find
out) the truth and I will not rest until everything is on the
table."
Stadler must push on with the investigation "completely and
without regard to individuals," said Mosch, head of Audi's works
council and a member of the supervisory board's influential
steering committee.
The CEO is scheduled to brief the Audi board at a regular
meeting on Dec. 3 on the state of negotiations with U.S.
authorities and progress in finding technical fixes for the
affected vehicles which include the A6 saloon and the Q5 SUV,
company sources said.
($1 = 0.9428 euros)
