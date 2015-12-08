* Says found fixes for 85,000 3.0 litre V6 engines -CEO
* Audi CEO addresses 7,000 workers at Ingolstadt HQ
* VW workers at Kassel plant fear lower production in 2016
BERLIN, Dec 8 German carmaker Audi has found
simple technical fixes for luxury diesel vehicles fitted with
software found to have enabled engines to evade U.S. emissions
limits, its chief executive said as the brand steps up efforts
to recover from the scandal.
Matthias Mueller, chief executive of Audi's corporate parent
Volkswagen, said last month th9at refits of 8.5
million smaller diesel-engined cars in Europe will be
"technically and financially manageable", without specifying the
costs.
On Tuesday Mueller's counterpart at Audi, Rupert Stadler
said that fixes for about 85,000 premium models equipped with
Audi's 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine may prove equally simple. That
figure also includes vehicles from Porsche and VW powered by
Audi engines.
"Swift, straightforward and customer-friendly solutions are
in discussion," Stadler told a gathering of 7,000 workers at
Audi's Ingolstadt headquarters. "Every day we are taking another
step towards the solution."
VW's flagship luxury division admitted last month that it
failed to provide proper disclosure on the use of auxiliary
emission-control devices (AECD) in its engines, adding that one
of its AECDs to adjust the working temperature of catalytic
converters is deemed illegal by U.S. authorities.
Audi, which accounts for about 40 percent of VW group
profit, last week appointed Mueller as chairman and picked a new
development chief to replace the group's long-time top engineer
Ulrich Hackenberg, who quit the firm after 30 years.
CEO Stadler, who came under fire from some labour
representatives for initially ruling out any post-scandal
modifications, will face questions from VW's supervisory board
on Wednesday on how Audi will tackle the crisis at a time when
delivery growth is slowing amid falling demand for its models in
China, its biggest market by vehicle sales.
Separately, labour leaders at VW's second-largest German
factory, in Kassel, are bracing for a lower workload next year.
"The current situation at VW is, of course, having an impact
on production plans for early next year and will lead to a
significant bump in utilisation of the factory," the factory's
top labour representative Carsten Baetzold said after a staff
gathering involving 6,000 of the 16,000 workers at the
transmissions and components assembly plant.
