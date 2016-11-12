BERLIN Nov 13 A U.S. government regulator has
started investigating Volkswagen's Audi brand over a
reported discovery of a new cheat software device at the luxury
carmaker, Bild am Sonntag reported, without citing the source of
the information.
The German weekly paper said a week ago that the California
Air Resources Board (CARB) had this summer discovered cheating
software in an automatic transmission Audi which is unrelated to
the device that triggered last year's diesel emissions
test-cheating scandal at parent VW.
The software in CARB's discovery lowered carbon dioxide
(CO2) emissions by detecting whether a car's steering wheel was
turned as it would be when driving on a road, Bild had said.
On Sunday, the newspaper reported that the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has initiated proceedings
against Audi and will next week hear senior VW group engineers,
without elaborating.
Spokespeople for the EPA as well as Audi's and VW's
Germany-based headquarters declined comment.
But two people briefed on the matter said the U.S.
government is asking questions about it and whether it
constitutes a defeat device in gasoline powered vehicles.
The EPA and CARB are currently focused on reaching agreement
with VW on how to resolve 85,000 3.0 liter 2009-2015 diesel
Audi, Porsche, and VW vehicles that emit up to nine times
legally allowable pollution levels ahead of a Nov. 30 court
hearing in San Francisco.
VW submitted proposed fixes for larger Porsche, Audi and VW
diesel vehicles earlier this year and has been in intensive
discussions with U.S. and California regulators.
There are also talks ongoing between VW and lawyers for the
owners in an effort to reach agreement on how much compensation
owners may get. Owners of 2.0 liter polluting vehicles received
$5,100 to $10,000 in compensation - in addition to a buyback
offer.
At least two class-action lawsuits have been filed against
Audi in the U.S. over the issue. One lawsuit says the CARB has
"determined that Audi had also surreptitiously installed a
gearing related defeat device in the Class Vehicles. The defeat
device was used to circumvent the class vehicles' emission
control systems that exist to comply with Clean Air Act
emissions standards."
CARB has declined to confirm it is investigating, but both
it and EPA have said they have stepped up the review of vehicles
in the wake of VW's diesel cheating.
