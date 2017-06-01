BERLIN, June 1 A German government commission
has detected illicit emissions control software on Volkswagen
luxury brand Audi's flagship A8 models, Bild
reported on Thursday, without citing the source of the
information.
German transport minister Alexander Dobrindt has requested
the affected Audi A8 saloons with six and eight
cylinder diesel engines -- around 25,000 cars in total -- to be
recalled, the newspaper said.
The minister has set a June 12 deadline for the carmaker to
come up with a comprehensive plan to refit the cars, the paper
added.
Audi said the carmaker is in intensive discussions with the
German transport ministry and the country's KBA motor vehicle
authority, without elaborating.
Of the 25,000 affected Audi models with so-called Euro-5
emissions standards, about half were sold in the carmaker's
German home market, Bild said, adding the remainder was
primarily sold in other European countries.
The Transport Ministry couldn't immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)