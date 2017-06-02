* Prosecutors say Audi suspicion still centres on fraud
* Inquiry expansion follows latest government accusations
* Prosecutors still waiting for update from KBA on Germany
(Adds detail and background)
MUNICH/BERLIN, June 2 Munich prosecutors said
they have widened an investigation at Audi to examine
the carmaker's sales in Germany and elsewhere in Europe after
the federal government accused the Volkswagen division of
cheating on emissions tests in its home market.
Audi on Thursday recalled around 24,000 older A7 and A8
models in Europe, 14,000 of which were sold in Germany, to
update transmission software, which it said was causing nitrogen
oxide (NOx) emissions to exceed EU limits.
Munich prosecutors have been investigating Audi on suspicion
of fraud and criminal advertising in the United States where
parent Volkswagen's emissions scandal broke in
September 2015. They have expanded the inquiry to include
vehicle sales in the brand's home region, a spokesman for
prosecutors said.
Audi said late on Thursday that it would continue to fully
cooperate with authorities and Germany's KBA motor vehicle
authority, which the carmaker had notified about the latest
emissions irregularities.
The affected Audi models with so-called Euro-5 emission
standards, and built between 2009 and 2013, emit about twice the
legal NOx limits when the steering wheel is turned more than 15
degrees, the German transport ministry said.
Prosecutors said the suspicion in the Audi investigation
still centred on fraud, adding they have not yet received
updated information from the KBA on the situation in Germany.
Their investigation came to a head in March when prosecutors
searched Audi's headquarters in Ingolstadt in connection with
the emissions scandal, as well as a second German plant and
subsequently even the law firm that VW had hired to clear up
dieselgate.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz.; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing
by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)