SYDNEY Oct 7 Volkswagen Australia Group on
Wednesday confirmed that some vehicles sold in the country had
been fitted with devices designed to mask the level of
emissions, part of a global scandal engulfing the German
automaker.
Volkswagen Australia said it had set up a website for
customers to see if their cars had the affected diesel engines
after being notified by its head office.
"Volkswagen Group Australia takes this issue extremely
seriously and is continuing to gather all the facts from our
head office to support any rectification plans in Australia,"
Managing Director John White said in a statement.
Volkswagen's chief executive told a German newspaper the
company would launch a recall for cars affected by its diesel
emissions crisis in January and complete the fix by the end of
next year.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)