FRANKFURT Dec 2 Volkswagen has
reached an agreement with banks on the terms of a planned 20
billion-euro ($21.22 billion) bridge loan to help it shoulder
the costs of its emissions scandal, three people familiar with
the matter said.
Thirteen banks are offering credit portions of either 1.5
billion euros or 2.5 billion euros each, or a total of 29
billion euros, two of the people told Reuters, declining to be
named because the matter is confidential.
One of the people said credit portions will be assigned to
banks on Friday. Another person said that would happen in the
coming days, without being more specific.
A spokesman for Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW declined
comment.
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)