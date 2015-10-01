BERLIN Oct 1 BMW development chief Klaus
Froehlich described on Thursday the kind of "defeat device"
software that Volkswagen used to cheat in U.S. emissions tests
as a "no-go", saying his firm had control systems to ensure such
manipulation never happened.
Munich-based BMW already denied last week that it
had rigged any emissions tests, as the scandal engulfed its
rival VW.
Speaking at a motor industry congress in Berlin, Froehlich
stressed that BMW would not use similar tactics to pass tests
illicitly.
"Should one be cheating or not? A defeat device is a no-go,"
he said in a speech. "At BMW, a system of continuous checks is
in operation. Manipulation does not happen with us. I can
flatly rule that out."
Froehlich said the controversy over test results was likely
to rage for at least six months. "I expect the debate to be
marked by a distinct lack of objectivity," he added.
