DETROIT Jan 10 Volkswagen AG's
supervisory board is set to meet on Wednesday to approve a civil
and criminal settlement with the U.S. Justice Department that
will include a penalty of about $4 billion, sources briefed on
the matter said Tuesday.
The deal, which is expected to include a guilty plea by the
German automaker or one of its corporate entities for its
conduct in misleading regulators about diesel emissions, comes
as the automaker seeks to move past its "Dieselgate" scandal. As
part of a settlement VW would have to agree to significant
reforms and will face oversight by an independent monitor. The
company declined to comment.
