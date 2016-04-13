* Further measures to cut bonuses under discussion -source
By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer
HAMBURG/BERLIN, April 13 Volkswagen's
top management board has agreed to cut executives'
bonus payments by at least 30 percent, one person familiar with
VW's bonus negotiations said, as the carmaker struggles to
resolve a dispute over compensation.
Bonuses for senior managers have become a flashpoint in an
escalating dispute with the powerful labour leaders of Europe's
biggest carmaker, which is under pressure to cut costs since an
emissions scandal broke in September when U.S. regulators said
they were investigating VW for violating clean air rules.
Volkswagen's (VW) second-largest shareholder, the German
state of Lower Saxony, wants management bonuses to be scrapped
while VW's powerful labour leaders have been pushing for no or
lower bonuses, sources familiar with the matter said.
"These are tough times and VW must send a signal also to
workers that it's serious about cost cuts," M.M. Warburg analyst
Marc-Rene Tonn, who recommends holding the stock, said, adding
VW needs to make "structural changes" to executive compensation
rules.
VW shares closed 4.4 percent higher, outperforming the 2.7
percent gain in Germany's blue-chip index DAX.
Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil said "intense"
discussions on the board were still needed to find a solution on
bonuses. Lower Saxony holds a 20 percent stake in VW and has two
seats on its supervisory board which signs off on executive pay.
Earlier on Wednesday, VW confirmed a Reuters report that its
management and supervisory boards had agreed to bring about a
significant reduction in executive bonuses.
Volkswagen, however, dismissed as wrong a report by a group
of German media outlets that the company's executive board
members had offered to have their bonuses slashed by 50 percent.
German broadcasters WDR and NDR as well as newspaper
Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which worked together on the story, cited
unnamed top executives as saying that under the proposal some
part of the relinquished bonus payments would be set aside for
future payouts that depended on business development.
Executive bonuses in 2014 accounted for 54 million euros
($61 million) of the 70 million euros in total compensation for
VW top managers, according to company data. That's almost double
the 37 million euros rival Daimler paid its top
managers in fixed and flexible salaries last year.
"From our perspective, it's undisputed that no bonuses
should be dispensed to executives and senior managers" for as
long as the emissions scandal has not been fully cleared up, the
SdK capital investors' lobby, which represents shareholders'
voting rights in listed German companies, said.
U.S. law firm Jones Day, hired by VW to investigate the
scandal, is due to brief the supervisory board on its findings
on April 22.
Though top managers are resisting scrapping bonuses, they
are discussing further measures for an additional reduction in
variable pay, the person familiar with VW's bonus negotiations
told Reuters on Wednesday, without being more specific.
VW declined to comment. VW's works council did not return
calls seeking comment.
The person also said one option may be VW executives
investing in the carmaker, without being more specific. VW's
supervisory board is scheduled to sign off on 2015 results and
executive compensation on April 22.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
