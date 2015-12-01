By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 1 German auto supplier Robert
Bosch GmbH has been accused of conspiring with
Volkswagen AG to evade diesel emissions standards in
at least 11 million vehicles worldwide in a class action lawsuit
filed late on Monday.
The lawsuit filed by a New York diesel owner in U.S.
District Court in Detroit names Bosch - the world's largest auto
supplier - along with VW, former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn and VW
U.S. chief Michael Horn.
"Volkswagen's fraudulent scheme was facilitated and aided
and abetted by defendant Bosch, which created the software used
in Volkswagen's defeat device," said the 56-page lawsuit, which
accuses the parties of violating civil racketeering laws and
consumer fraud.
"Bosch's Hear no evil, See no evil' rationale for knowingly
profiting from Volkswagen's crimes does not enable Bosch to
escape civil liability under American law."
Reuters reported last month that federal prosecutors with
the U.S. Justice Department are examining whether Bosch knew or
participated in Volkswagen's years-long efforts to circumvent
U.S. diesel emissions tests, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Bosch built key components in the diesel engine used in six
Volkswagen models and one Audi model that the automaker has
admitted to rigging to defeat emissions tests.
The probe of Bosch is at an early stage and there is no
indication that U.S. prosecutors have found evidence of
wrongdoing at Bosch, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
A U.S. Bosch spokeswoman declined to offer an immediate
comment on the lawsuit. Bosch previously declined to comment on
the investigation.
Bosch also faces similar class-action lawsuits in Atlanta,
Chicago, Cincinnati, Alabama and Alexandria, Virginia.
The latest lawsuit says "as early as 2007, Bosch warned
Volkswagen that using its software in vehicles that were driven
on the road would constitute a criminal offense. Nevertheless,
Bosch proceeded to sell or license 11 million of the component
devices to Volkswagen over the next seven years."
The lawsuit cited a report from Germany's Bild am Sonntag
newspaper in September that said VW's internal probe had turned
up a 2007 letter from Bosch that also warned against the
possible illegal use of Bosch-supplied software technology.
Under U.S. law, that would make Bosch a co-conspirator under
anti-racketeering laws, making the company liable for triple
damages for the fraud caused to U.S. consumers, the lawsuit
says.
A U.S. judicial panel will meet in New Orleans Thursday to
consider consolidating more than 350 lawsuits filed against VW
in connection with the emissions scandal. VW and the Justice
Department want the lawsuits centralized in Detroit.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Soyoung Kim and
Bernard Orr)