RENNINGEN, Germany Oct 14 German automotive
supplier Robert Bosch has not seen any change so far
in the diesel car market as a result of an emissions scandal
that has rocked Volkswagen, its chief executive said
on Wednesday.
"It will depend, though, on an active campaign for diesel to
quickly dispel the current uncertainty that many consumers are
feeling," Volkmar Denner told reporters at the opening of a new
research centre in the German town of Renningen near Stuttgart.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned against
condemning diesel technology overall but said Germany needed to
do better in switching to alternative engines.
He said he favoured introducing incentives to reduce the
price difference between electric and conventional cars.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, last month admitted
to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests, sparking a crisis that
unseated its CEO and wiped around a quarter off its market
value.
Bosch is the maker of a popular diesel engine management
programme used by several top automakers including VW, which
U.S. officials said last week was not preprogrammed to detect
when a vehicle was undergoing laboratory emissions testing.
But it is not clear what role Bosch played, how closely it
worked with VW to modify the engine management software and how
much it knew about VW's intentions to use software to cheat on
emissions standards.
Denner declined to comment on the matter.
He added that VW had not started talks to demand lower
prices, following a media report that VW planned to extract 3
billion euros in price cuts from its suppliers to help mitigate
the costs of the scandal.
