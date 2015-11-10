LONDON Nov 10 Germany's KBA motor authority
does not regard the use of software in Volkswagen's 3.0-litre V6
diesel engines, which U.S. officials have said was used to cheat
air pollution tests, as "problematic", VW's boss in Britain said
on Tuesday.
Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said
Volkswagen used devices to cheat the tests in its mostly larger
luxury vehicles, widening a scandal that has already hit
millions of smaller diesel engines.
In a letter to a committee of British lawmakers published on
Tuesday, Volkswagen's managing director in Britain said that the
German motor authority did not see a problem with the software
in Europe.
"We have just received confirmation that the KBA does not
regard the use of this technology in the EU as problematic and
thus as being in line with current legislation," Paul Willis
wrote.
The KBA was not immediately available for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)