LONDON Nov 10 Germany's KBA motor authority does not regard the use of software in Volkswagen's 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines, which U.S. officials have said was used to cheat air pollution tests, as "problematic", VW's boss in Britain said on Tuesday.

Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Volkswagen used devices to cheat the tests in its mostly larger luxury vehicles, widening a scandal that has already hit millions of smaller diesel engines.

In a letter to a committee of British lawmakers published on Tuesday, Volkswagen's managing director in Britain said that the German motor authority did not see a problem with the software in Europe.

"We have just received confirmation that the KBA does not regard the use of this technology in the EU as problematic and thus as being in line with current legislation," Paul Willis wrote.

The KBA was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

