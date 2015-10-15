LONDON Oct 15 Volkswagen's boss in Britain said
the company's engineers were working to find a way to fix the
brand's British models that contain software that can rig diesel
emissions.
About 1.2 million vehicles in Britain have been affected by
the scandal. Some engines require changes to both hardware and
software whilst others only need the software changed, Managing
Director Paul Willis told British lawmakers on Thursday.
"I don't know fully what the technical fix is, that's what
we are working with the engineers (on)," Willis said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing
by David Clarke)