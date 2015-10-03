MANCHESTER, England Oct 3 British Prime
Minister David Cameron said Volkswagen was wrong for
cheating diesel emissions tests and that he did not rule out
re-examining subsidies for diesel cars, The Sunday Telegraph
newspaper reported.
In his strongest comment to date on the crisis at the German
car maker, Cameron was quoted as saying in an interview that
Volkswagen "was wrong to break the rules" over emissions.
Re-examining subsidies for diesel cars could be costly for
automakers: In 2001, Britain's finance minister at the time,
Gordon Brown, introduced lower vehicle tax for diesel cars, on
the grounds that they were less polluting.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)