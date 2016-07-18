FRANKFURT, July 18 Volkswagen is
seeking a settlement with Canadian diesel vehicle owners similar
to the one reached in the United States, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing a spokesperson for the
carmaker.
Volkswagen last month agreed to pay as much as $15.3 billion
after admitting it cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests for
years, to buy back vehicles from consumers and provide funding
that could benefit makers of cleaner technologies.
The carmaker will set aside $10.033 billion to cover
buybacks or fixes for diesel cars and sport utility vehicles
that used illegal software to defeat government emissions tests.
Volkswagen would be on the hook for up to $2 billion if it
reached a similar settlement in Canada, Handelsblatt reported,
without saying what the source of that information was.
A spokesman at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg
declined to comment.
"We are not commenting on speculation in the media. VW is in
talks with the Canadian authorities but there are no decisions
yet," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
Catherine Evans)