DETROIT/FRANKFURT Jan 12 Volkswagen will
continue talks with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on
Wednesday, it said, after California rejected its plan to fix
2.0 litre diesel cars with software that allows them to emit up
to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said VW's proposed
fix was not adequate or fast enough, and that it would continue
its investigation as well as talks with VW to find a fix.
"Today's announcement addresses the initial recall plans
Volkswagen submitted to CARB in December," VW said in an emailed
response to the announcement.
"We are committed to working cooperatively with CARB and
other regulators, and we plan to continue our discussions
tomorrow when we meet with the EPA."
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz)