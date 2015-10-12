* Quality watchdog says to take unspecified measures
* Environment ministry probing VW vehicles
* China is world's largest auto market; analysts say no
reputation impact yet
By Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Oct 12 China's quality watchdog said on
Monday it was "highly concerned" about the mechanism in
Volkswagen AG's diesel cars designed to trick
emissions tests and would take appropriate follow-up measures.
The General Administration of Quality Supervision,
Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) did not specify what action it
would take beyond demanding that the problem be addressed as
soon as possible. In a separate statement, the environment
ministry also said it would launch an investigation into VW
vehicles.
China is the world's largest auto market, and even though
few diesel passenger cars are sold there, analysts said the
scandal may impact the purchasing decisions of Chinese
consumers.
"I have so far seen little impact on consumers' confidence
and trust in the VW brand (in China), but we need to continue to
monitor that," said Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based
consulting firm Automotive Foresight.
"Their sales are already weak this year thanks to the
slowdown in China's general economy. If VW sales took a further
beating from the current emissions scandal, that would further
complicate their position globally following the scandal," he
added.
AQSIQ said Volkswagen would recall 1,950 imported cars in
China, predominantly imported Tiguan SUVs, with the software
that gives misleading emissions results in laboratory tests.
Volkswagen's two Chinese joint ventures that produce cars
domestically said last month the software that skirts emissions
tests does not affect their cars.
China is the latest in a string of countries that have
launched investigations into VW cars since the scandal first
erupted in the United States last month. On Monday, Singapore's
environment agency said the emissions mechanism affected 650
cars and that it had suspended approvals for VW diesel vehicles
until the company has fixed the problem.
Volkswagen set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in the
third quarter to cover servicing and marketing outlays related
to the scandal, which could contribute to an annual loss for the
VW brand this year.
