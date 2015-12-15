BEIJING Dec 15 A Chinese environmental group
said it has sued Volkswagen AG over its use of
software to rig emissions tests, in what state-owned media calls
the first public interest lawsuit over the scandal in the German
company's biggest global market.
The Volkswagen emission cheating scandal that affects up to
11 million diesel cars globally has spurred investigations,
lawsuits and a major leadership shakeup at the company since it
was first discovered in September.
The China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development
Foundation said in a three-sentence statement on its website
that it has filed a public interest suit in a court in the
eastern port city of Tianjin.
State-owned China Daily reported the lawsuit on Tuesday,
quoting the group as saying it filed the case because VW
"produced the problematic vehicles for the pursuit of higher
profits and circumvented Chinese laws, which has worsened the
air pollution and affected public health and rights".
Volkswagen has said it made 3.2 million vehicle deliveries
in China in the first 11 months of 2015. While the rigged tests
only affect 1,950 vehicles in the country, China's quality
watchdog said in October it was "highly concerned" about the
misleading software and would take appropriate follow-up
measures.
A Volkswagen spokeswoman declined to immediately comment on
the suit.
Executives at the German automaker apologised to Chinese
consumers about the scandal at events connected to last month's
Guangzhou auto show.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)