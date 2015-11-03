WASHINGTON Nov 3 The United Nations climate
change chief said on Tuesday she was "delighted" by the
Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal because the company will
now hasten manufacturing of electric and hybrid cars, speeding a
global shift away from fossil fuels.
Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change, noted that Europe's largest
carmaker has said it will expand production of electric and
hybrid cars and said that was a silver lining to its cheating on
diesel emissions tests.
"If the people's vehicle says we are going to make it
accessible to everybody to get a (zero-emissions) car, we have a
little revolution on the way," Figueres said in Washington at a
Christian Science Monitor event. "The people's vehicle" is the
English translation of Volkswagen.
Figueres has been trying to help steer countries toward a
new global climate accord. She was in Washington to meet with
U.S. officials ahead of U.N. climate talks in Paris from Nov. 30
to Dec. 11.
Asked if she thought the VW diesel scandal has undermined
the car industry, she said: "No, I am actually delighted about
Volkswagen. ... what is their corporate strategy? We are going
to scrap diesel and move to electric vehicles."
Figueres said high-end electric car company Tesla could not
lead a mass market conversion now because its cheapest models
start at around $70,000.
"Tesla is certainly opening up very, very new
ground but Tesla, as we all know, is not exactly the peoples'
vehicle," Figueres said.
Volkswagen officials said in October the company will cut
investment plans at its biggest division and step up development
of electric vehicles.
Figueres, who had met earlier with chief U.S. climate envoy
Todd Stern, said in her remarks the United States was playing a
stronger role in climate negotiations. She said President Barack
Obama, in his second term, has "more liberty" to be "more
specific about his vision of U.S. leadership."
Figueres said China has shown "undisputed leadership" in
efforts to combat climate change over the last two to three
years, helping the United States take a bolder position.
"That has politically opened up a lot of space for the
United States but perhaps more importantly also challenged the
United States," she said, adding that U.S. industry will not
want to cede leadership in developing clean energy technologies.
"The United States is actually playing catch up to China,"
Figueres said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio)