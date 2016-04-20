BERLIN, April 20 Volkswagen has
reached a deal with U.S. authorities to settle the case over its
cheating of diesel emissions tests that would involve it paying
each affected customer $5,000, Germany's Die Welt newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Citing unidentified sources close to the negotiations, Die
Welt said the agreement would be presented on Thursday to Judge
Charles Breyer in San Francisco, avoiding a trial that was set
to start in the summer.
A U.S. federal judge last month gave Volkswagen and
regulators until April 21 to agree on a fix for nearly 600,000
diesel cars on U.S. roads implicated by VW's emissions
test-rigging scandal.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)