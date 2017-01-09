DETROIT Jan 9 Volkswagen's
management board was informed about the "existence, purpose and
characteristics" of an emissions cheating device in July 2015,
and chose not to disclose it to United States regulators, a
court filing on Monday showed.
A complaint filed to the United States District Court for
the Eastern District of Michigan by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation against VW at the end of last year accuses VW of
deliberately misleading regulators about cheating pollution
tests in the United States.
The complaint said VW employee Oliver Schmidt and other
employees gave a presentation to VW's executive management on or
about July 27, 2015.
"In the presentation, VW employees assured VW executive
management that U.S. regulators were not aware of the defeat
device," the complaint said.
"Rather than advocate for disclosure of the defeat device to
U.S. regulators, VW executive management authorised its
continued concealment."
Volkswagen said it could not comment on an ongoing legal
matter.
VW admitted in September that it installed secret software
that allowed U.S. vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally
allowable pollution levels.
Schmidt was due to appear in court on Monday after he was
arrested on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States
in connection with the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Edward Taylor and Ilona
Wissenbach; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)