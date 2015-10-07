GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Top senators on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee are investigating Volkswagen AG's actions related to federal tax credits designed to reward consumers for buying environmentally-friendly vehicles, according to a letter released on Wednesday.
The move by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden was conveyed in a letter to the automaker dated Oct. 6 but made public on Wednesday.
It comes after the company admitted that it used a software trick to show false, "clean-burning" diesel engine performance in some of its models.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey)
