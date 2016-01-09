BERLIN Jan 10 Volkswagen engineers
have come up with a catalytic converter that could be fitted to
around 430,000 cars in the United States as a fix for vehicles
capable of cheating emissions tests, German daily Bild am
Sonntag reported.
The converter would be fitted to cars with the first
generation of the EA 189 diesel engine, the paper reported on
Sunday, without providing information on its sources.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the
proposal for a technical solution VW has drawn up includes a new
catalytic converter system made in part from new materials.
Volkswagen has struggled to agree with U.S. authorities on a
fix for vehicles fitted with the emissions test cheating
devices, Reuters reported this week, showing how relations
between the two sides remained strained four months after the
scandal broke.
The fix would need to be approved by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Authority, and Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller hopes
to convince EPA officials at a meeting on Wednesday in
Washington, Bild am Sonntag further added.
Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Andreas Cremer; Editing by
James Dalgleish)