BERLIN Feb 13 Volkswagen's
cost-cutting deal with unions is left in limbo after talks
between labour leaders and top executives over the
implementation of the turnaround plan were broken off on Monday
without an agreement, the works council said.
"We would welcome if the group's management would more
strongly deal with the implementation of the future pact and the
compliance with agreements," a works council spokesman said by
email.
Works council chief Bernd Osterloh and fellow labour leaders
last week halted cooperation with top managers on issues such as
overtime work and apprenticeships after accusing VW brand chief
Herbert Diess of pushing for greater savings on the back of the
cost-cutting plan agreed in November.
Osterloh has repeatedly clashed with Diess over how to
achieve greater savings to help fund a strategy shift and cope
with the costs of the carmaker's emissions scandal.
A VW brand spokesman didn't return calls seeking comment.
