A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will probably incur much lower costs than expected for recalling 2.4 million diesel-powered cars in Germany fitted with illegal emissions-control software, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday.

It did not cite a source for its information.

The technical fixes for 1.6 litre diesel engines require installing a 10-euro ($10.74) sensor inside the air filter and a software update, the weekly magazine said.

A simple hardware solution could reduce total recall costs for the 11 million affected vehicles worldwide by 3 billion euros and enable VW to fix the cars more rapidly, Arndt Ellinghorst, of banking advisory firm Evercore ISI, said in a note sent to reporters.

"This would be a major relief for the company, its customers and shareholders," said Ellinghorst, who has a 'buy' rating on VW shares.

VW declined comment on the article, but said it is aiming to come up with the "best technical solution" for customers as its talks with Germany's KBA automotive watchdog remain under way.

Europe's largest automaker has set aside 6.7 billion euros to help cover costs related to the recalls. The bulk of the 8.5 million affected cars in Europe have 2 litre diesel engines which only require a software update.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Adrian Croft)