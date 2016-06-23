FRANKFURT, June 23 German investors' association DSW said on Thursday it was going to court to push for an independent investigation of the diesel emissions test-rigging scandal at Volkswagen.

DSW said in a statement it was still convinced that such an investigation was the right tool for clearing up the scandal, even after its motion for a probe was voted down at VW's annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

"That is why we will now enforce a special investigation in court," DSW President Ulrich Hocker said in the statement.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)