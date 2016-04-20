BERLIN, April 20 Volkswagen is
resisting a demand from plaintiffs in the United States to go to
trial rather than settle its diesel emissions case with the
Environmental Protection Agency, according to a court filing.
Volkswagen (VW) does "not believe any expedited hearing or
bench trial is appropriate or required", according to the joint
proposed agenda for a status conference to be held on Thursday
about its progress towards reaching a deal with the EPA.
The plaintiffs - a committee representing thousands of
consumers who say they were tricked into buying polluting diesel
vehicles - proposed an expedited hearing or bench trial, or an
expedited "all issues" trial including punitive damages.
The case, being heard in the San Francisco district court,
will go to trial if an out-of-court settlement is not reached
between Volkswagen and the EPA.
Volkswagen did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)