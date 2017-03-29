New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
BERLIN, March 29 Volkswagen has filed a legal complaint with a Munich court against the searches carried out by German prosecutors against the law firm it hired to investigate its emissions scandal, a spokesman said.
Europe's biggest carmaker had condemned the search of offices of U.S. law firm Jones Day on March 15 and said it would use every legal step to defend itself.
The VW spokesman declined comment on Wednesday when the complaint was lodged with the Munich local court and gave no further details. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.