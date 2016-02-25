(Adds details from hearing, Justice Department lawsuit)
By David Shepardson
Feb 25 A lawyer for Volkswagen AG
told a federal judge on Thursday the German automaker is making
progress in senior level settlement talks with the U.S. Justice
Department, Environmental Protection Agency and California to
reach a resolution over excess emissions in nearly 600,000
diesel vehicles.
Lawyer Robert Giuffra told U.S. District Judge Charles
Breyer at a court hearing in San Francisco the automaker is
making progress in trying to reach a settlement after it
admitted to using software to emit up to 40 times legally
allowable emissions in vehicles sold since 2009.
"The discussions are progressing," Giuffra said.
The Justice Department last month sued VW for up to $46
billion for violating U.S. environmental laws.
Breyer said he wants a definite answer by March 24 from VW
and the EPA on whether the sides have found an acceptable fix
for the vehicles, noting that VW admitted the excess emissions
nearly six months ago.
"This is an ongoing problem," Breyer said, adding that he
has a "sense of urgency" about seeing a resolution. VW said it
wants to move soon.
"We are committed to resolving these matters as quickly as
possible," Giuffra said, noting that the issue impacts up to 11
million vehicles in 100 countries.
Giuffra told the court VW may have something more definitive
to say in about a month or so, but declined to offer specifics
of the talks, or of any proposals on the table. He said the
Justice Department has asked VW not to discuss any aspect of the
negotiations.
Giuffra said the talks have also included separate working
groups on various topics including the remedy for vehicles
owners, the approach for addressing the environmental harms
caused by the vehicles and other issues like onboard diagonstic
systems. He said VW has given written presentations to the
Justice Department and environmental agencies.
Breyer previously named former FBI director Robert Mueller
as a settlement adviser. Mueller has been holding talks and met
with VW officials, including the senior engineer responsible for
the fix. But Breyer wants VW's senior management to meet with
Mueller.
Breyer said VW compensation adviser, Ken Feinberg, cannot
move forward on a framework for addressing owner claims until VW
and EPA reach some agreement.
