MUNICH, April 3 A German court has rebuffed
Volkswagen's attempt to prevent prosecutors from
using information seized during searches of the law firm which
the carmaker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.
Volkswagen (VW) said last week it had filed a complaint with
a Munich court to prevent prosecutors from retaining and
assessing material confiscated during a March 15 raid on U.S.
law firm Jones Day.
VW, whose supervisory board had commissioned Jones Day in
late 2015 to investigate the diesel emissions test-cheating
scandal, has said it would use every legal step to counter the
actions by Munich prosecutors.
But a Munich local court has now decided that the raids by
prosecutors on Jones Day as well as on VW and Audi, both of
which were also searched separately on March 15, were
legitimate, a court spokeswoman said on Monday.
Munich prosecutors said the decision by the local court to
reject VW's complaint would also be checked by a Munich district
court.
"There is no change in our position," a spokesman at
Wolfsburg-based VW said on Monday. "We adhere to our legal
opinion."
Jones Day had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)