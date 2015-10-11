(Repeats story first issued on Oct 10)
* Fallen VW boss wouldn't accept cheating - ex-manager
* But authoritarian culture created "special pressure"
* Managers reluctant to admit demands were unachievable
* Board member calls for open discussion of problems
By Andreas Cremer and Tom Bergin
BERLIN/LONDON, Oct 10 Like many chief
executives, Martin Winterkorn was a demanding boss who didn't
like failure. But critics say the pressure on managers at
Volkswagen was unusual, which may go some way to explaining the
carmaker's crisis.
Three weeks after it admitted to cheating U.S. emissions
tests, Europe's largest carmaker is under pressure to identify
who exactly was responsible.
Volkswagen has declined to comment on whether
the firm's culture or the management style of Winterkorn, who
resigned last month, had been a factor in the cheating. Lawyers
for Winterkorn did not respond to a request for comment.
But now that VW's problems are coming out into the open and
Winterkorn has gone, some executives are declaring that the
company needs to change its approach.
"We have to streamline our processes," Volkswagen Group of
America CEO Michael Horn told a U.S. congressional hearing when
asked about what the revelations said about VW's integrity.
"This company has to bloody learn and use this opportunity
in order to get their act together, and 600,000 people worldwide
have to be managed in a different way," he said. "This is very,
very clear."
Bernd Osterloh, a member of VW's supervisory board, was even
more precise in a letter to staff on Sept. 24, a week after U.S.
regulators revealed the cheating.
"We need in future a climate in which problems aren't hidden
but can be openly communicated to superiors," said Osterloh, who
as chief of the VW works council represents employees on the
board. "We need a culture in which it's possible and permissible
to argue with your superior about the best way to go."
Five former VW executives interviewed by Reuters and
industry observers describe a management style under Winterkorn
that fostered a climate of fear, an authoritarianism that went
unchecked partly due to a company structure unique in the German
motor industry.
"The culture and organisational structure of Volkswagen are
not comparable to Daimler or BMW, it is something specific,"
said Professor Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, automotive expert at the
University of Duisburg-Essen. "All you hear when you speak to
people is that there is a special pressure at VW."
Lawyers for Winterkorn, who said when he quit that he was
unaware of any wrongdoing on his part, did not respond to a
request for comment.
NO AUTHORITY
All German companies have two boards: the management board,
led by the chief executive, runs the business day-to-day, and
above it the supervisory board, to which the CEO reports. The
supervisory board can hire and fire management board members and
must sign off on major strategic decisions.
Dudenhöffer said this system did not work well at
Volkswagen. "In Daimler and BMW, you have a supervisory board
that is controlling the CEO. But at VW you have no such
authority," he told Reuters.
VW's 20-seat supervisory board gives nine seats apiece to
workforce and shareholder representatives, so meeting a legal
requirement to have equal representation.
But VW differs from other German carmakers in one respect -
the firm's home state of Lower Saxony also gets two seats on the
supervisory board. By contrast, Daimler, the maker of
Mercedes-Benz cars, and BMW have no politicians on their boards.
Industry observers say the representatives from Lower Saxony
and those of the workforce share a common goal: protecting jobs
at one of Lower Saxony's biggest employers. As a consequence
they are willing to give the CEO a relatively free hand provided
he delivers on jobs.
Henning Gebhardt of Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth
management unit, who manages VW shares, said corporate
governance had not progressed at the company.
Labour officials and Lower Saxony representatives did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
HUMBLE BACKGROUND
Winterkorn has supporters. Marc Trahan, a retired executive
vice president at Volkswagen Group of America, said he believed
Winterkorn and some of his top engineers would never have
countenanced the cheating.
"I know Dr Winterkorn personally. I know these guys
personally. There is no way they would have allowed this to
continue if they had known that U.S. laws were being broken,"
Trahan told Reuters.
VW design chief Klaus Bischoff said he could not imagine
that Winterkorn knew of or tolerated cheating. "He is a
hard-core engineer who was deeply engaged with the physics of a
car but had nothing to do with software matters," Bischoff said.
Winterkorn was born in 1947 into a humble background: his
parents were ethnic German refugees who had recently fled
Hungary after World War Two. After studying metallurgy, he rose
through the ranks at engineering and electronics group Bosch
before he joined Audi in 1981, later moving to the VW brand and
then the group.
At that time VW was managed by Ferdinand Piech, the grandson
of the man who invented the Beetle. Legendary as a hard
taskmaster, Piech dominated the firm for more than two decades
as chief executive and then chairman until April this year, when
an attempt to oust Winterkorn backfired and he was forced to
quit himself.
Soon after becoming CEO in 2007, Winterkorn decided to make
VW the world's biggest carmaker. That meant cracking what was
then the world's biggest car market, the United States, where VW
has underperformed for years and where it has now come unstuck.
The group almost doubled global annual sales to 10 million
cars and its revenue to 200 billion euros ($225 billion). In the
first half of this year, VW finally sold marginally more
vehicles than the world number one, Toyota of Japan.
One former sales executive said the pressure soared under
the target. "If you didn't like it, you moved of your own accord
or you were performance-managed out of the business," he said.
Another former VW executive spoke of an authoritarian style,
describing how sometimes CEOs of brands could be treated "quite
disrespectfully". Such grillings were not typical of the
industry, said the executive, who now works for another
international manufacturer.
One high level casualty was a previous VW chief in the
United States, Jonathan Browning, who left the company in 2013.
At the time VW sources told Reuters that he had been fired for
failing to meet aggressive sales targets.
Under Browning's tenure, Winterkorn blamed U.S. management
for a series of problems ranging from a failure to update the
Passat model to seemingly prosaic matters such as paint.
On one U.S. test drive in July 2013, Winterkorn spotted a
slight bump in the paintwork of a Beetle model. According to one
VW source, who declined to be named, the paint thickness
exceeded company standards by less than a millimetre, but
Winterkorn still lectured engineers about the waste.
On the same trip, he told staff he was unhappy that VW was
not offering a shade of red that was selling well on
competitors' models. Winterkorn mentioned the issue the
following year after Browning had gone. "They should have come
and said 'Herr Winterkorn, we must update the Passat'; they
should have jumped on my desk," he told Der Spiegel magazine.
But several former managers in the VW group - whose brands
also include Audi, Porsche, SEAT and Skoda - said few executives
dared approach Winterkorn.
DISTANCE, FEAR, RESPECT
"There was always a distance, a fear and a respect... If he
would come and visit or you had to go to him, your pulse would
go up," the former VW executive told Reuters. "If you presented
bad news, those were the moments that it could become quite
unpleasant and loud and quite demeaning." The executive did not
provide specific examples.
Even in public Winterkorn ordered very senior staff around.
A video shot at the Frankfurt motorshow four years ago gives a
glimpse of the man's style. The video, which is posted on
YouTube, shows him inspecting a new model from South Korean
rival Hyundai, surrounded by a posse of dark-suited managers.
He circles the car, inspecting the locking mechanism on its
tailgate, and then climbs into the driver's seat. First he
strokes the interior trim, then he adjusts the steering wheel
and discovers something that displeases him - it moves silently,
unlike on VW or BMW models.
"Bischoff!" he barks in the footage - no first names or
honorifics - summoning VW's design chief. "Nothing makes a
clonking sound here," he says grumpily, pointing to the wheel.
Asked about his experience working with Winterkorn, Bischoff
told Reuters: "Winterkorn always wanted the best solutions and
kept pushing staff to the highest goals, but it would be wrong
to portray him as a ruthless, intimidating leader. Of course he
went through the roof when something went the wrong way and he
didn't only make friends with his temper. But I also experienced
him as extremely human with a soft spot for peoples' personal
fates."
(Additional reporting by Joe White, Paul Lienert and Tina
Bellon; Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall,
Janet McBride)