BERLIN Jan 14 An emissions scandal like the one
engulfing Volkswagen would not be possible at
Daimler, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on
Thursday in an unusual dig at another carmaker.
In general, he does not criticise competitors, Zetsche said
at a reception in the German capital.
"But with the VW affair, there is nothing else to do," he
said, because the scandal affected the whole auto sector.
Volkswagen has admitted using software to conceal the level
of toxic emissions from some of its diesel vehicles in the
United States and faces billions of dollars in claims from
owners of vehicles with similar software around the world.
The scandal has caused concern in Germany that the image of
its powerful auto sector has been tarnished and also raised
questions about diesel technology which German carmakers have
invested in in recent years.
Taking aim at the corporate culture at Volkswagen, Zetsche
said such manipulation would not be able to happen at Daimler.
"I am very confident that if anyone had this kind of idea
with us, this person would very quickly find someone else who
would say 'we don't want it like that, and we will not do it
like that'."
Zetsche also said Daimler was sticking to diesel technology
and urged the European Commission to quickly decide how to
measure emissions in future.
France's Renault said earlier that fraud investigators had
inspected three of its sites in an emissions probe, news that
wiped billions off its market value in an echo of the scandal
engulfing German rival Volkswagen.
