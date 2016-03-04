FRANKFURT, March 4 Volkswagen set new dates for its full-year news conference and annual shareholder meeting, which it had delayed due to open questions relating to the costs of its diesel-emissions issue.

The news conference will now take place on April 28, while the shareholder meeting will be held on June 22, Europe's biggest carmaker said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)