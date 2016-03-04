BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
FRANKFURT, March 4 Volkswagen set new dates for its full-year news conference and annual shareholder meeting, which it had delayed due to open questions relating to the costs of its diesel-emissions issue.
The news conference will now take place on April 28, while the shareholder meeting will be held on June 22, Europe's biggest carmaker said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.