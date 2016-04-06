(Adds details from lawsuit, background and quotes)
David Shepardson
April 6 The owner of three U.S. Volkswagen
dealerships filed a lawsuit against the German
automaker on Wednesday over its massive diesel emissions
cheating scandal.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Illinois, is the
first brought by a VW franchise dealer over the automaker's
admitted use of software that allowed nearly 600,000 vehicles to
emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution, said Steve
Berman, a lawyer for the owner of the dealerships.
Apart from "dieselgate," as the scandal at Volkswagen AG is
widely known, the legal complaint cites unfair pricing and
distribution practices allegedly imposed on dealers by VW.
A Volkswagen spokeswoman did not immediately comment on the
suit filed by Ed Napleton, the owner of dealerships in Illinois
and Florida. VW also faces lawsuits from the Justice Department,
some U.S. states and complaints filed on behalf of hundreds of
owners. Some independent car dealers have also sued the
automaker.
"VW’s deception, coupled with the drop in value of diesel
vehicles, the inability of franchise dealers to sell diesel
vehicles and the loss in value of the VW brand post-dieselgate
delivered a devastating blow to dealers’ profits and the value
of their franchises," Berman's office said in a statement.
VW has been barred for more than six months from selling
2016 model diesel vehicles in the United States as it continues
talks with regulators over addressing the polluting vehicles.
Diesel vehicles accounted for about a quarter of the VW brand's
U.S. sales before the scandal became public in September.
"Franchise owners are now left with lots full of (diesel)
vehicles they are unable to sell,” Berman said.
Herbert Diess, chief executive officer of the Volkswagen
brand, told U.S. dealers in Las Vegas on Saturday the automaker
is working to strengthen relationships with them and solve the
"diesel emissions issue and to rebuild trust among our
customers, employees and dealers."
Automotive News reported on Friday that a group of
Volkswagen dealers have formed a committee to open settlement
talks with Volkswagen to avoid lawsuits.
Wednesday's suit said Volkswagen forced dealers into a
inventory financing discount system conducted by its Volkswagen
Credit unit.
VW dealers built new showrooms while stocking lots with
vehicles falsely marketed as "Clean Diesels," the suit said. The
Federal Trade Commission sued VW over its false diesel marketing
last week saying consumers suffered "billions" in damages.
VW and U.S. regulators face an April 21 court deadline to
come up with a plan to address excess emissions from 580,000
diesel vehicles sold in the United States.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer gave VW and
U.S. regulators until April 21 to offer a "concrete proposal"
for addressing the polluting cars.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)