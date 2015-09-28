COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 As many as 91,000 cars on
Danish roads could be affected by the diesel manipulation row
that has engulfed the German carmaker, a spokeswoman from
Volkswagen in Copenhagen said.
"We have not received chassis numbers yet, so we can neither
look up the car nor contact customers yet, but we are working on
this," Sos Ilum from Volkswagen Denmark told Reuters.
She added that the cars would not be recalled, but that
customers will be offered technical or software updates.
Danish transport minister Hans Christian Schmidt has
requested the head of Volkswagen Denmark, Ulrik Schonemann to
brief the minister on the case.
(Reporting by Alexander Tange, editing by Louise Heavens)