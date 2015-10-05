BERLIN Oct 5 Germany has no plans at present to
follow France and consider changing the tax on diesel cars, a
spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
"There are presently no plans to change energy tax on diesel
cars," the spokeswoman told a regular government news
conference.
French Environment Minister Segolene Royal said on Sunday
that France is considering raising taxes on diesel over the next
five years to end an advantage over gasoline and encourage
drivers to choose cleaner cars.
The Finance Ministry spokeswoman said Germany had a
different way of taxing cars than France, adding that Germany
already has a higher vehicle tax on diesel cars which balances
out the lower rate of energy tax.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and David Stamp; Writing by Caroline
Copley)