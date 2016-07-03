FRANKFURT, July 4 Volkswagen's brand
chief, Herbert Diess, is not planning to resign even though he
is the subject of investigation by public prosecutors, he told a
German newspaper.
The carmaker said late last month that prosecutors in
Braunschweig were investigating Diess as part of a probe into
whether Europe's carmaker violated disclosure and market
manipulation rules by taking too long to inform investors it had
cheated emissions tests.
"It's not up for debate," Diess told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in
an interview published on Monday, when asked if he had thought
about stepping down as a result of the probe.
He added the investigation had taken him by surprise and
that he had first heard about it when asked by the media.
Volkswagen's reputation will take 12-18 months to recover
from the crisis, although a strategic turnaround will take up to
14 years, Diess added.
The company needed to shift its strategic focus to employ
more information technology and battery experts, Diess said. The
shift would take "two vehicle generations" to be implemented, he
said. Modern cars have a lifecycle of around seven years.
"We must become more efficient, or else we won't be able to
afford the transformation," he added.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)