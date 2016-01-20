(Corrects story first filed on Oct. 25, 2015 to remove
reference to a German media report in last paragraph)
* Discounts to be offered only in Germany - DPA
* Offer may focus on car needing hardware upgrades - DPA
* VW sees cost of scandal over 30 bln euros -Manager Magazin
* Another engineer suspended in wake of scandal - sources
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 25 Volkswagen
may offer VW owners in Germany discounts on new cars if they
turn in certain old models affected by the emissions scandal
that has rocked Europe's biggest carmaker, German news agency
DPA reported on Sunday.
Volkswagen is battling the biggest business crisis in its
78-year history after admitting last month it installed software
in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators about the true
level of their toxic emissions.
The group now expects the costs of the scandal, which
include a recall of 8.5 million vehicles in Europe, to exceed 30
billion euros ($33 bln), German monthly Manager Magazin reported
on Saturday.
It is seeking ways to cut costs and stabilise sales to cope
with the fallout of the scandal. Incentives for VW owners to buy
new vehicles could help buoy sales figures and take pressure off
VW dealerships to implement fixes quickly.
The special offers may focus on the owners of vehicles with
1.6-litre diesel engines, which require costly hardware upgrades
rather than just software fixes, sources at Volkswagen and VW
dealerships said, according to DPA.
The offer would be available only in Germany, where around
2.4 million cars with the cheating software were sold.
Volkswagen said in response that it was common for
Volkswagen and its dealers to consider special offers for
existing customers, declining to comment further.
The emissions scandal has wiped more than a quarter off VW's
stock market value, forced out its long-time chief executive and
sparked investigations and lawsuits across the world.
Volkswagen has said it will cut investment plans at its VW
division -- the largest by revenue -- and speed up cost cutting
to cope with the cost of cleaning up the emissions scandal.
Manager Magazin said VW wanted to freeze managerial
promotions next year at its VW division and planned to re-use as
many parts as possible in the next generation of its popular
Golf model to save hundreds of millions of euros.
The group has also suspended more than 10 senior managers,
including several top engineers, as part of an internal
investigation.
Two people close to the matter told Reuters that Volkswagen
has now also suspended Hanno Jelden, the head of powertrain
electronics, a 22-year VW veteran with expertise in engine and
transmission electronics as well as hard- and software control
systems.
Jelden did not respond to emails seeking comment.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
